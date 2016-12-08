Lately, there have been many concerning issues facing society based on a specific at-risk population – African-American men. This has been one major issue that has been very near and dear to my heart because I grew up around this unnecessary violence.

The global issue that concerns me and should be the concern of Americans is police brutality. A black man is killed by a police officer every 28 hours and American citizens walk around as if statistics like those are okay or normal.

Yes, America is facing plenty of problems currently, but why is this topic not a priority? Why are do so many African-American men have their lives stolen from beneath them from the people whom are supposed to trust to protect them. The U.S. alone has killed more citizens in days, compared to other countries have in years. Young black men were nine times more likely to be killed by a police officer.

America is hypocritical. We are supposed to be “the land of the free and the home of the brave.” The United States contradicts the very thing we are known for. Obviously, not all U.S citizens are truly free.

African-American men have to walk around, terrified that one day they might get pulled over and that could be the last time they breathe. They are terrified that they may be killed for petty crimes, such as Eric Garner who was placed in a forceful choke hold until he couldn’t breathe all because he was selling loose cigarettes. No, all police officers are not bad and all of them are not purposely trying to kill, but this topic has to become a priority. It should be studied and training tactics should be revised.

In emergency situations, an officer should learn to reach for their taser instead of a gun. In my opinion, equality is how you make America great again.