The holidays are upon us and EKU Choirs is celebrating by hosting Deck the Halls! Holiday Dinner and Concert Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10, in the Keen Johnson building.

Deck the Halls! is a night full of dining and holiday music featuring live performances from the EKU concert choir, University Singers, Chamber Choir and Trombone Society. The performances include traditional and contemporary Christmas carols. The dinner is a three-course meal including an appetizer/salad, main course and dessert.

Doors open at 6:15 p.m. each night with music in the lobby, and seating starts at 6:45 p.m. The event will start at 7 p.m. The choirs are set to perform a variety of holiday tunes.

“Deck the Halls is always a fun experience,” said senior choir member Michael Beasley. “It is a joy to showcase the EKU Choirs and perform for our families and the community,”

Reservations are required, as tickets are not available at the doors. Tickets are $30 and available for purchase at www.ekuchoirs.org or in Room 101 of the Foster Music Building.

Hayley Leigeb