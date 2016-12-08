The Chautauqua lecture series welcomed sociologist, journalist, environmental historian and professor of global liberal studies Christian Parenti Thursday, Dec. 1. Parenti, a professor at New York University. Reported from places such as Iraq, Afghanistan, various parts of Africa, Asia and Latin America as a journalist. He is also a contributor to the New York Times and a recipient of the Lange-Taylor Prize, awarded by the Society of Professional Journalist.

Parenti touched briefly on his book Tropic of Chaos: Climate Change and the New Geography of Violence, released in 2011. However, the conversation quickly veered into the present. The thesis of Tropic of Chaos is that climate change is a driver of violence, Parenti said.

In order to illustrate this, Parenti pointed to multiple examples, such as how farmers in Afghanistan grow poppy, a key ingredient in heroin, even though it’s illegal. They do so because they’ve been in a horrible draught for years, and other things just don’t grow as well as poppy in such conditions, Parenti said.

“Climate change interacts with pre-existing crises to create bigger ones,” Parenti said.

Parenti went on to discuss evidence of climate change, and said there are 14 major climate computer models that have been running for around 30 years. Looking back at what those models have predicted would happen and comparing it to what has actually happened, one will find the evidence is overwhelming, Parenti. He also discussed how most climate scientists who are anti-climate change are usually revealed to have been taking money from the fossil fuels industry.

“Instead of viewing nature as a garden that we should leave alone, we should learn to manage the garden properly,” Parenti said.

He then spoke at length about mitigation and limiting the amount of fossil fuels we emit into the atmosphere. We already have the technology we need to drive an energy transition away from fossil fuels to renewable energy, the problem is learning how to scale it up, Parenti said.

Parenti implied the problem could be solved if the private sector would invest. The private sector has more uninvested cash since anytime between now and when the Federal Reserve started keeping track of it in the mid-50s, Parenti said. If the private sector invested in solar transition and the government euthanized the fossil fuel industry, it would feed a green energy revolution.

Toward the end of his lecture, Parenti spent time discussing the election. He said Hillary winning wouldn’t have really changed anything major related to climate change either, as there was no evidence she would be aggressive towards it. Parenti equates Trumps victory to Trump stealing Bernie Sanders lines.

“Trump said so many different things that voters were free to choose what they wanted,” Parenti said, “and enough of it sounded like old fashion, new deal, democratic policies.”

Parenti said he blamed the total incompetence of the democratic establishment, pointing out how democrats neglected the rust belt and didn’t open enough offices.