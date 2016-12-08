The Appalachian Studies Program will sponsor EKU Mountain Music Jam 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, in Powell Building’s Jaggers room. The event is the third jam of the semester and is dedicated to old timey music such as folk, old time and bluegrass music. The event is free for students, faculty and staff.

Attendees can get involved by playing an instrument or singing a song. Songs that were played at the last event include Going down the road feelin’ bad by Woodie Guthrie and Foggy Mountain Breakdown by Flatts & Scruggs. Philosophy and religion association professor Matthew Pianalto said the event is more of a participatory event and students can be more involved.

“At the event we usually have a discussion about the songs and where they came from,” Pianalto said.

All experience levels are welcomed. Students can come and just watch if they don’t want to participate. Due to the fact it’s dead week, Pianalto said this event is designed to help students have fun and unwind. It is also educational because those in attendance are learning about different types of music.

Rondale Valentine



