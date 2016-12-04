First reported by LEX 18, Jaylen Babb-Harrison, a starter on the EKU men’s basketball team, was booked into Madison County Detention Center Sunday morning on a first-degree rape charge.

The arrest came as the Richmond Police responded to a report of sexual assault at the Baptist Health ER. According to the police report, the victim said she was at Babb-Harrison’s residence when he had sex with her against her will. The victim said she told Babb-Harrison no, and did not consent to sex.

In a police interview conducted with the 23-year-old, Babb-Harrison said he agreed that he crossed the line, according to LEX 18’s report. Police said he also said he regretted his actions and should be held accountable.

I should have stopped, it happened so fast,” Babb-Harrison said according to the arrest documents obtained by LEX 18.