First reported by LEX 18, Jaylen Babb-Harrison, a starter on the EKU men’s basketball team, was booked into Madison County Detention Center Sunday morning on a first-degree rape charge.
The arrest came as the Richmond Police responded to a report of sexual assault at the Baptist Health ER. According to the police report, the victim said she was at Babb-Harrison’s residence when he had sex with her against her will. The victim said she told Babb-Harrison no, and did not consent to sex.
In a police interview conducted with the 23-year-old, Babb-Harrison said he agreed that he crossed the line, according to LEX 18’s report. Police said he also said he regretted his actions and should be held accountable.
I should have stopped, it happened so fast,” Babb-Harrison said according to the arrest documents obtained by LEX 18.
Eastern Kentucky University released a statement from the athletic department in response to Babb-Harrison’s arrest:
“Eastern Kentucky University and the Department of Athletics are cooperating fully with the Richmond Police Department investigation. Jaylen Babb-Harrison is currently suspended from the EKU Men’s Basketball team pending further investigation.
Eastern Kentucky University is committed to the safety of all students and will enforce all laws, regulations and student conduct policies that deal with sexual assault. EKU provides a variety of support services for survivors of sexual violence and encourages reporting of crimes or misconduct to EKU or Richmond Police and the EKU Title IX office.”
Babb-Harrison remained at the detention center for the duration of Sunday.
The Eastern Progress will be updated the story as more information is released. The EKU Office of Title IX released a resource guide to victims of rape, sexual assault, or misconduct found here: https://titleix.eku.edu/sites/titleix.eku.edu/files/resource_sheet.pdf