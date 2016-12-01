The Student Government Association (SGA) met Tuesday, Nov. 15 to distribute money from the Information Technology grant to various student groups. The grant is comprised of money generated by the EKU student technology fee. Organizations can also apply during the fall semester, and the grant is available to all areas of the university community. An organization doesn’t need to be technology-centered to receive funds, even though the name of the grant makes it seem as such.

Department of Paramedicine received $15,800.

Student Alumni Ambassadors received $675.96.

Asian Studies Program received $2,250 to help fund film rights.

EKU Opera received $16,762.16 for new lights and other technology.

Applied Engineering and Technology received $2,750.

Mathematics and Statistics Tutoring Center received $10,280.

School of Music/ Music Industry received $7,141.18 for recording equipment to help with mixing/mastering, among other things.

Fencing club was awarded $3,075.00 for new monitors, computers, computer programs, blades and reels.

Art and Design received $7,389.21 for two 3D printers, among other things.

American Institute of Graphic Arts received $1,44.92.