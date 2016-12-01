Nov. 17

A resident reported someone stole his wallet. He said he first noticed his wallet was missing after gathering his belongs and not being able to find it. He said he placed his wallet and other items in the storage bins at the Fitness and Wellness Center.

Around 10:05 p.m. a resident reported a former friend had threatened her during an encounter outside a residence hall. The resident said the former friend had threatened her by saying she was “going to beat you within an inch of your life” and “wasn’t afraid to go to jail.” The former friend admitted she did confront and threaten the resident, but had no intention of committing any harm.

Nov. 18

A resident was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance. He had bloodshot eyes, a strong odor of marijuana on him, was unsteady on his feet and spoke incoherently. He admitted he had taken a hit of LSD and smoked an unknown amount of marijuana. The resident resisted arrest and was tactically taken to the ground. He continued to be disorderly, scream profanity and resist. He was transported to the Madison County Detention Center.

Three students were arrested for alcohol intoxication. They were found yelling, arguing and breaking down a fence in Burnam Lot. One of the students arrested was also charged with giving an officer a false name and address.

Nov. 20

A student was found unsteady on his feet, staggering with a large bleeding gash on his forehead outside Mattox Hall. The student was screaming loudly in the lobby and thumping on the doors. He was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

A resident reported his items were stolen from his vehicle which totaled $310. There was no damage to his vehicle and no signs of forced entry. The resident said he probably left his vehicle unlocked.