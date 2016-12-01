Ali Altawal traveled 7,000 miles from Qatif, Saudi Arabia for Eastern’s renowned safety program in hopes to earn a degree that would help earn him a job back home.

“The city where I am from has a source of oil, so there is a lot of opportunities and jobs in my area, so it will be easy to find a job after I graduate with a good salary,” Altawal said.

Among the 28 nations of international students represented at EKU, approximately half are sponsored students from Saudi Arabia. The other half contain a number of student athletes and students on scholarships.

International Student Advisor Matthew Cox said that with a total of 300 international students enrolled, 107 of them are from Saudi Arabia and another 35 are from United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The students are sponsored by the Saudi Arabian Cultural Mission (SACM) grant, a government program that provides assistance to Saudi students who have been awarded the King Abdullah Scholarship (KASP).

KASP launched in 2005 as an agreement between the king of Saudi Arabia and President George W. Bush to increase the number of Saudi students in the United States. The program provides students with full financial assistance, including full tuition coverage, medical and dental insurance, monthly stipends and airfare vouchers for the students and family members.

Recipients of the scholarship are required to be registered full time and maintain a GPA of 2.0 or higher.

Altawal, a safety, security and emergency management major, said there is often a misconception that international students have it easier than traditional students.

“Many people think we have easy money or easy scholarship, and it’s just not true,” Altawal said. “If your GPA drops, they stop paying.”

The process for international students to obtain a visa can also take months before they can travel to their destination. Students often go through piles of paperwork, numerous interviews and background checks before they can even be officially “accepted” as a SACM student.

“To apply for a U.S. Visa, you have to go to an interview with the U.S. government, and for some people it might take a week, 10 days, a month,” Altawal said. “It depends because they will do a background check on you and your family.”

International students also face the obstacle of learning a new language in a foreign country alone. Mohammed Alekhwan, an occupational safety major from Qatif, said many people get in trouble when they first arrive in America because of the language barrier, and students often take similar classes together to ease the transition in a foreign place.

“If three of us are in the same major and one is not, the three of us are going to have the same time, same classes, same everything, and this guy won’t,” Alekhwan said. “For some people, when they don’t know anybody, it’s hard to make friends.”

Pursuing a degree from the College of Justice and Safety is a common trend among Saudi students, Cox said.

“They often take classes like emergency medical care and fire safety,” Cox said. “The biggest one, though, is occupational safety, which is one of our programs of distinction.”

The future opportunities for Saudi students to attend EKU are unknown as the country is transitioning to a new king. However, there are still Saudi students coming to EKU as transfer students.

“SACM has put different restrictions on schools now,” Cox said. “EKU does fall under some of that, but the grant is starting to focus on the top 100 schools in the world.”