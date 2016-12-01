A campus confrontation during an election-related silent protest Tuesday, Nov. 15, led to a spontaneous post-election forum the following Wednesday.

Hosted by the Office of Multicultural Student Affairs, the debriefing was an opportunity for members of Eastern’s community to gather in a safe space to discuss the election with a solution-based perspective. Participants were advised to listen to each other: to understand, and not to listen just to respond.

“The goal is not to agree,” said Anthony Jones, director of the Office of Multicultural Student Affairs. “This is not a shouting match.”

The discussion was opened by a student who said she felt it was inconsiderate of students to shout “build that wall” during a peaceful protest. The student also asked if this type of action is legal.

In response, Jones invited attendees to describe why many people find the expression “build that wall” offensive.

“It’s not that you’re saying ‘build that wall,’” said student Bruce Northington. “It’s that you’re saying it against people you can’t see.”

Associate professor in the Spanish department Socorro Zaragoza said she is originally from Mexico, and hearing the phrase is uncomfortable for her.

“I do get offended,” Zaragoza said, “because I don’t feel welcome.”

Others said the phrase contains a lot of hidden meaning.

“‘Build that wall’ means separating families to us,” said Liliana Gomez de Coss, Latino recruitment and retention specialist, also originally from Mexico.

A student identified as Omar said he believes there is a lack of understanding behind the history of “build that wall.”

“It’s been said before,” Omar said. “What makes it scary this time is that the average person is saying it.”

Sensing reluctance among other attendees to speak openly, the directors of the event encouraged students to speak out.

“You have the right to feel the way you feel on either side,” said Tiesha Douglas, associate director of diverse student retention.

“We are one nation, but on a much smaller scale, we are one institution,” Jones added. “You guys have to help us help you.”

Various students made comments concerning how difficult it is for them to understand how people could have voted for Trump, and said they felt a palpable fear when they returned to campus after the election.

“People that talked to me on Monday weren’t talking to me on Wednesday,” said one student.

“My biggest worry is that students are spreading fear and not knowing it,” said Wylie Caudill, a student.

“There’s a certain amount of fear on my side as well,” said Chris Bundy, a self-identified Trump voter and photo editor at The Eastern Progress. “It seems like on campus it’s hard to have this viewpoint. I think the fear comes both ways.”

“I think a lot of the problem is that we’re not thinking about what Trump is saying,” Northington said.

“A lot of the stuff Trump said was terrible,” Bundy said. “A lot of those things don’t represent me.”

Buddy said people voted for Trump for many reasons, and he said that for him the idea of “Make America great again” represents changes in tax laws and regulations to help small businesses and the economy.

“It means a lot of different things to different people,” Bundy said.

Another student added that it’s hard to know who supports what and what ideas represent them.

After around 45 minutes of discussion of various viewpoints and personal feelings, the forum then turned to solution-based steps for going forward.

A student offered that everyone needs to focus on choosing better candidates next time and to work toward understanding each other.

“It all comes down to respect,” said one student.

“You have to understand that people come from different backgrounds,” added another.

“Start with you. You can’t change anyone but yourself,” said another.

“Destroying people’s property—that makes you a criminal,” said a student identified as Nick. “Peaceful protests are necessary.”

“You aren’t going to get these eccentric people to stop doing what they’re doing,” said a student identified as Taylor. “It’s continuing on with the quiet things. The silent protests—the things that aren’t going to get you put in jail.”

“It’s okay to walk away,” said Gomez de Coss. “We’re not going to win it all.”

Near the end of the forum, Laurie Carter, executive vice president and university counsel, spoke briefly.

“This is a community,” Carter said. “This a public university—a public community…If something upsets you, there are places where you can go when you’re upset.”

Carter said that within every community, there are divided opinions, perspectives and experiences. She also added that the university will uphold the free speech rights of its community.

“As a community, we have to work through this together,” Carter said.

At the close of the forum, Jones said the university is organizing a variety of responses to facilitate the post-election dialouge and other issues that affect the campus climate. Among these is a town hall meeting planned for early December. A panel of students, faculty and staff will answer a list of established questions, then the floor will be open for public comment. Jones, Gomez de Coss and Douglas also welcomed all students to visit the Office of Multicultural Student Affairs to further the discussion with their peers.