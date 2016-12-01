The City of Richmond’s annual Christmas parade will be Friday, Dec. 2, from 7 to 9 p.m. The parade will begin on University Drive and will pass through downtown Richmond.

This year, the parade will have more than 65 participants ranging from local schools, businesses, organizations and clubs. Participants will show their antique cars and trucks, as well as horses.

Due to construction in the Alumni Coliseum parking lot, parking for floats and registered groups will be limited. Groups are limited to one float, a truck plus a trailer or a vehicle, per entry. Tractor trailers are not allowed.

“I think that the parade this year will be great,” said Elizabeth Eversole, member of the parks and recreation committee for the city of Richmond. “There are many new entries for this year’s parade and the whole city of Richmond is excited.”

Trevor Huff