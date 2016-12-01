Hisham Alzahrani was a sophomore studying to be a paramedic. His friends said in many ways he was your average college student: a fan of video games, sports and socializing.

He died in his sleep Tuesday, Nov. 8, after a seizure.

Alzahrani was 23 years old and planned on receiving his degree in 2018. While he was studying, he worked with Madison County Emergency Medical Services.

Alzahrani’s friend Saleh Bin Hameed said Alzahrani was “a child at heart”—good natured, upbeat and hardly ever lost his temper.

Originally from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Alzahrani planned on returning to Saudi Arabia after he graduated to find a job in the medical field, Bin Hameed said.

“In Saudi Arabia, that kind of experience is in extremely high demand,” Bin Hameed said.

Bin Hameed said he was shocked to hear of Alzahrani’s death.

“I really just want to know why,” Bin Hameed said. “He was so young.”

Alzahrani’s suffered from epilepsy, and Bin Hameed said the condition was part of the reason as to why he wanted to study medicine.

“He worked really hard and was really motivated,” Bin Hameed said.

Bin Hameed added that he was very worried about the toll Alzahrain’s death will have on his family. He said he knew Alzahrani’s mother was very supportive of his decision to study in America, and his family had plans to visit the United States to celebrate his graduation. His family was extremely proud of Alzahrani, and everything he was doing, Bin Hameed said.

The Saudi embassy was contacted immediately after Alzahrani’s death, and funeral arrangements were quickly made. By the following Saturday, he was returned home and buried.

“I am just really glad that it was taken care of quickly,” Bin Hameed said, adding that it will make the grieving process easier for everyone who cared about him.

Bin Hameed said he had known Alzhrani since he came to America in 2011. He did not know Alzahrani at first, but upon his arrival at EKU, he soon “heard about him all the time.”

Bin Hameed said Alzahrani was popular and energetic, and always had a lot to say.

“He was the type of guy that if you asked him what time it was, he would tell you how clocks are made,” Bin Hameed said.

Alzahrani came to America with the hopes of learning about the culture and meeting a large variety of people. Bin Hameed said he believes Alzahrani achieved that goal, while leaving an impact on many people’s lives.