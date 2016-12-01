Jeremy England, an assistant professor at MIT, visited Eastern to share his knowledge and theories in the field of biophysics.

England has made a name for himself in his breakthrough theories in how the world works. He attended Harvard, Oxford and Stanford.

Pulitzer Prize winner Edward J Larson has said England could very well be “the next Darwin.”

Most of those in attendance were professors in the science department, and England said he felt confident in his first visit to Kentucky. England went on to talk about the thermodynamics of life, and how they attribute to his field of study.

“Imagine I took a cat and dropped it off a building,” England said. “There are two different questions that can be asked: ‘How fast did the cat travel?’ and ‘Is the cat still alive?’ Physics vs. Biology. That’s what I study.”

England discussed in great detail on the bulk of his research: how groups of molecules can form in many different random ways, even though the environment may very well limit those outcomes.

“Take the air in the room, for example,” England said. “It could decide to just pile into one corner, but it doesn’t since it has the whole room to explore. If we took a piston, though, we could limit its choices on where to go.”

This phenomenon, called “dissipation-driven adaptation,” is the bulk of England’s research, and he has been studying it for years. After a standing ovation at the end of his lecture, England took several questions from members of the audience.

The next Chautauqua, featuring Christian Parenti, is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, in O’Donnell Hall.