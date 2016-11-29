Trump won, and we are more divided than ever. Everyone is either angry at the election results, angry with each other, or angry at people for being angry about the election. This anger is to be expected. The popular vote was pretty split, meaning one half of voters got what they wanted while the other half didn’t.

One reaction I didn’t really anticipate would be the fear, or at least the magnitude of this fear. The day after the election, people took to social media to describe what happened to them the day after Trump was elected, and frankly, it was horrifying. A woman in Louisiana had her hijab ripped off by a couple of apparent Trump supporters, while students as young as elementary schoolers described racist comments directed toward them.

To be completely honest, I’m worried for Americans who feel as if they aren’t wanted in their own country. I’m concerned for members of minority groups and women. But I’m not quite scared yet.

I have faith in checks and balances, and trust Congress on some level with making the right decision if Trump decides to overstep his bounds. Since he isn’t in office yet and didn’t really offer a plan during his campaign, it’s very hard to know what he’s going to do.

And yes, I’ve accepted it. Donald Trump will be the 45th president of the United States. This president-elect just happens to bring out the worst in some of us. This election allowed some people to embrace and act on their racist tendencies. While these racist thoughts were probably learned at a young age, having a candidate (and now future president) encourage and normalize alienating behavior in both word and action is concerning. History has taught us this kind of leadership rarely goes well, but the American people will have to wait and see.

For the time being, we should keep on being the same weird, dysfunctional, resilient family we’ve always been. Let’s place our violence and anger aside because we’re in it for the next four years, and that’s a long time to be fighting.