Eastern’s theatre students have been taking a stand against proposed program cuts through peaceful protests the last two months. Despite their efforts, the fate of the program is still uncertain.

Theatre Concentration in English B.A. is one of 21 programs that could potentially be cut from the university in an attempt to save on budget needs. The Council on Academic Affairs (CAA) cast its vote in September in favor of recommending the theatre program for suspension, but no final decisions on cuts have been made.

Armed with shirts reading ‘EKU Stronger With Theatre,’ students silently protested the September and October Faculty Senate meetings, where the program’s fate has been debated along with the other suspended programs.

“We want the university to know that the theatre program is important, and it does affect so many people in a positive way,” said Quinton Morgan, sophomore theatre major.

The decision to silently protest was a consecutive one among theatre students, as well as some faculty, Morgan said.

“Everyone in the department is passionate about theatre and is helping out,” Morgan said.

Theatre students gathered on the steps of Keen Johnson on Oct. 3 to await the votes of the Faculty Senate. The voting was postponed until Nov. 7, and the students gathered again.

“We have a huge and thriving theatre program,” said Paige Adams, senior theatre major. “To cut or downsize would take so much away from the university.”

Adams said theatre has helped her through school and helped her get to a comfortable point for graduation.

“I am graduating in December, with a job,” Adams said. “I have had such a huge support system within the program and it really means a lot to me.”

The program hosted the Kentucky Thespian Festival Oct. 28-29, which brought in hundreds of high school students interested in theatre, Morgan said, and it gave the program a chance to further explore that interest with help from EKU’s theatre students and faculty.

“During the event I met at least 80 students that wanted to attend EKU just for our theatre program,” Morgan said.

Students Briana Niven and Brianna Hurd said everyone should be able to experience what they have through the theatre department, and it gives many students a sense of belonging. It has helped them discover who they are and what they are capable of.

“The decision to cut theatre would not only be cutting a program,” Morgan said. “But it will be cutting a huge community of people passionate about what they do.”