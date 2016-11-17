A new underground organization called Campus United gathered Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. in Powell Plaza to read poems, sing songs, have a silent vigil and protest President-elect Donald Trump and his rhetoric.

The group is not a member of any official Registered Student Organization on campus. Members said they wanted to protest the rhetoric of Trump and his supporters while making other members of the campus community aware of their presence.

Campus United President Mackinnon Wessel and Vice President Sierra White said they started planning the gathering Monday through their Facebook group, which has over 70 members.

Even though not all the members of the organization showed up for the event, Wessel said she understands because members have other obligations.

Prior to the event, Wessel and White said they contacted EKU Police to let them know when the event would begin and end. Members, who wish to remain anonymous, said they are grateful for the police protection since so many people had gathered to watch them.

The group chanted “love trumps hate,” “build bridges not walls” and “love one another.”

Their chanting was countered by an audience of students who lined the upper-level of the Powell Building chanting “build that wall.” Students who stood around Powell Plaza said the protestors were “sore losers.”

“You know how white people are when they get scared,” said a Campus United member.

Wessel and White said they created the group the day after the election to offer a sense of protection to those upset by the results and to help those who feel unsafe on campus.

“We are a peaceful organization,” White said, adding that their main purpose is to protect people who may not feel safe.

Wessel and White said the group started by writing phrases in chalk such as “#CampusUnited” and other inclusive language around campus. However, they said Trump supporters have been writing over their words, and at one point White witnessed someone pouring water on top of the chalk as they were writing.

Campus United members said they wish to remain anonymous because they fear people will harass them for being a part of the organization. Some members said they don’t want other organizations they are associated with to be in trouble for their protesting.

As of now, Campus United is not planning another protest. Instead, they are hosting a conference to discuss various subjects relating to equality.

“Education is a major factor in acceptance,” White said.

By Noena Zerna & James Gadd