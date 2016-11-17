Student Activities Council (SAC) Movie night will be Friday, Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. in O’ Donnell Auditorium in the Whitlock Building. The event will feature the film Suicide Squad.

The film first premiered Aug. 1 and is based on the DC Comics anti-hero team. The plot begins when the U.S. government forms a team of dangerous, incarcerated villains to complete a mission to take down a powerful entity that the government cannot withstand alone. In exchange for their amnesty, the team of super-villains must work together to defeat the evil forces.

For more information about the movie night and future SAC events, students can check @EKU_SGA on Twitter.

Caitlyn Rogers