Eastern’s Mock Trial team brought home its first tournament win of the year last week at the 15th annual Illinois State University Mock Trial Invitational in Bloomington, Ill.

EKU Mock Trial sent two teams to the event, with one taking first place and the other earning an honorable mention, finishing sixth in the 32-team event.

The first-place team consisted of captain Allie Maples, Melissa Mahan, Joseph Moore, Brianna Palmer, Kaylyn Perkins, Alexa Turner and Ryan Wiggins. The team finished 6-1-1, winning against the University of Illinois-Chicago and Illinois State University. The team also earned a win and a tie against Wheaton College and split its final round against DePaul University.

The honorable mention team consisted of co-captain Laura Jackson, Hayley Abbott, Alicia Gilbert, Chiani Murray, Peyton Ratliff, Reagan Roberts, Angel Spurlock and Ashley Thompson.

During the tournament, teams take on the roles of attorneys and witnesses at a trial, and the case is provided by the American Mock Trial Association. This year’s trial featured a magazine writer who was fired by his employer and sued the magazine, claiming his termination violated an age discrimination law.

Teams argue both sides of the case, serving as both the plaintiff and defendant, said Thomas Parker, EKU Mock Trial team coordinator. Two judges preside over each round and evaluate the students’ performances as they debate the case.

Both Allie Maples and Laura Jackson individually won the Outstanding Attorney Award for their performances.

In addition, Hayley Abbott won an Outstanding Witness Award.

Both teams are scheduled to compete again next weekend in two different tournaments. One team will be attending the Cornshucker Challenge hosted by the University of Iowa, and the other will be competing in the Great Lakes Mock Trial Invitational hosted by Eastern Michigan University.