The Alpha Omicron Pi (AOPi) sorority will host Lip Sync Friday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. in Brock Auditorium. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $3 for Greeks and $5 for non-Greeks.

Lip Sync is an annual dance competition where the participating Greek chapters select their own theme and choreograph dances with the help of their AOPi coaches. There are 11 fraternities and four sororities participating, but there can only be two winners: one sorority and one fraternity. Alpha Tau Omega (ATO) and Alpha Delta Pi (ADPi) performances won the hearts of the judges last year with ATO’s doctor-themed “AnaTOmy” routine and ADPi’s “Proud to be an American” theme.

All proceeds will go toward the Arthritis Foundation.

For more information, contact Mary Claire Schneir at maryclaire_schneir@mymail.eku.edu.

Ashley Reed