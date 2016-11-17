Eastern has now been selling alcohol on campus at the Touchdown Terrace during home football games for a year.

The Touchdown Terrace started in 2015 and offers canned beer to Colonel fans over the age of 21 at all EKU home football games. As of now, beer is the only alcoholic beverage sold.

“It isn’t only about the experience,” said Matt Roan, former deputy director of athletics. “We want to promote responsible drinking.”

Other than the Touchdown Terrace, fans can also enjoy alcoholic refreshments in the Maroon Zone. Members of the Maroon Zone have to pay in advance and can chose between beer or wine.

Alcohol sales for the games go through EKU Dining Services and the university receives a percentage of all sales. To continue alcohol sales at games, 65 percent of all sales must be food.

EKU Dining Services hopes the commission of sales continues to grow with the years to come, said Charlie Brubeck, director of operations.

As for the 2016 season, the revenue from the Touchdown Terrace reached $6,172 for the first three home games.

EKU officials noticed a trend in alcohol sales at sports events at universities across the country and chose to try it out.

“It’s also a positive spin for alumni,” said Roan. “And gives an alternative to tailgating.”

The Touchdown Terrace asks for every person’s ID who enter. So far, there have not been any negative incidents involving the Terrace. The university sees it as a success.

“I’m not a fan of tailgating, so I’m happy I can come back and have a beer at a game in a more controlled environment,” said EKU alumnus Charles Wright.

The Terrace has seen an increase in older fans, but does see the occasional over-21-year-old junior or senior student.

“We have an obligation to attract fans from every demographic,” Roan said.

Football is the only sport that has seen alcohol sales thus far, but there have been preliminary discussions for something similar to the Touchdown Terrace at Alumni Coliseum for all home basketball games.

“I don’t know why it has taken EKU this long to begin selling beer at football games,” said senior Katherine Lawson. “Beer and football go together like peanut butter and jelly.”