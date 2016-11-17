Baptist Campus Ministries (BCM) will sponsor “Abide Fancy Friendsgiving” Monday, Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m. in the multipurpose room of the BCM building.

Abide is a freshmen group that meets every Monday night, and “Fancy Friendsgiving” will be a freshman-only event. The multipurpose room will be decorated similar to a fancy restaurant, and freshmen attending are asked to dress up. Turkey, corn, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie and many other dishes will be provided. There is no cost to attend.

“Abide is used to build strong relationships between freshmen because they will be doing school and life together for the next four to five years,” said Austin McClanahan, Abide team leader. “That is why it is only freshmen.”

For more information, visit the BCM Facebook page, www.ekubcm.org or email McClanahan at austin_mcclanahan3@mymail.eku.edu.

Ashleigh Puckett