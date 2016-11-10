The Colonels finished an exciting season on Sunday, losing to SIUE in the OVC title game 1-0.

This loss ended the best season in EKU Soccer history, ending the regular season with an OVC title and recording a record-breaking 13 regular season wins.

Just one game before in the OVC semifinals, the Colonels won a thrilling game in a rematch with Tennessee Tech.

The defenses showed up again, and through 110 minutes of game action, neither team could put up a goal.

The game went into penalty kicks with the Colonels winning 4-1. Penalty kicks are something the Colonels have not had to deal with all season, but with star goalkeeper Anna Hall, the Colonels were prepared.

In the title game, SIUE scored in just the second minute and the Colonels could never recover, losing the game 1-0 and finishing second in the OVC tournament.

The Colonels should be encouraged, however, as only two players on the roster are seniors, and barring any transfers, the Colonels will bring back the rest of a very dominant team.

Head Coach Nick Flohre won OVC Coach of the Year, and the Colonels finished first in the OVC after being picked 10th in the preseason.

Among all the records this team broke, the Colonels having multiple All-OVC selections may be the most impressive.

Four Colonels, Anna Hall, Cassie Smith, Jordan Foster and Marian Wolski, were all selected to All-OVC teams, making it the first time since 2012 the Colonels had multiple all-OVC players.

Soccer will be in good hands for years to come with Flohre at the helm and the support of the EKU fanbase.