On Saturday, Eastern Kentucky University announced that QB Bennie Coney is no longer on the EKU Football roster.

The press release said Coney will continue to be on scholarship while he works towards graduating in December, but did no release why Coney—EKU’s starting quarterback for two seasons before facing a competition with Maty Mauk and Tyler Swafford—would not finish the season.

In addition to the loss of a record-breaking player in Coney, the Colonels also lost their fourth game in a row to a 4-5 Murray State team Saturday, Nov 5.

After what was considered a disappointing season last year (6-5), Athletic Director Steve Lochmueller fired a lovable Dean Hood and hired Mark Elder, inspiring fans to believe the team could make the playoffs with such obvious talent in players like Kiante Northington and Devin Borders.

That obviously did not work.

Is it Lochmueller or Elder’s fault that this year’s team has been such a disappointment? No, but it definitely makes you think about what could have been.

What could have happened if Hood stayed at EKU, coaching top players he recruited? What could have happened if Elder never brought in Maty Mauk, a player who seemed to cause friction for Coney at the quarterback position?

Maybe EKU would be just as bad as they are this year, or maybe EKU would have a chance at the FCS Playoffs. Fans will never know.

What we do know is that EKU looks embarrassing on all sides of the ball.

While star players are still playing like star players, the team as a whole appears to look distant and confused.

Something has—nay, needs—to change if we think we’re FBS worthy.