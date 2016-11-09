Donald Trump shocked pollsters and voters alike when he won the presidential election on Tuesday, Nov 8, making him the 45th President-Elect.

For the sixth time, the Democratic candidate won the popular vote, however Trump won the electoral vote 276 to 228.

The win came as a surprise to members of both campaigns, as even the Republican National Committee had Trump losing by a small margin.

Secretary Clinton called Trump around 3:30 a.m. to concede, and Trump made his acceptance speech to hundred of supporters at the Hilton Hotel at around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

“It is time for us to come together as one united people,” Trump said at the rally. “I pledge to every citizen of our land that I will be president for all Americans and this is so important to me.”