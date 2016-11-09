Chalk drawings have become common on campus in the last few years. Whether for artistic expression or to promote an event, it’s an easy way to grab attention. But one group of students recently raised controversy with their chalk drawings for the sake of “Making America Great Again.”

The elections are over, and Donald Trump’s has won. But a week before election day, a group of students drew bricks and wrote “#MAGA,” which meant “Make America Great Again,” as well as “Build that wall.” The Old Row twitter account, dedicated to stereotypical Greek life culture, retweeted it as part of a “chalkening” competition, and the retweet received 75 favorites and 32 other retweets.

But the art wasn’t popular with everyone. Specifically, Eastern’s Latino Student Association (LSA).

“It’s like a slap in the face,” said Gustavo Alcantara, LSA vice president, originally from Mexico City, Mexico. “They’re willing to put the school in a very negative place.”

The LSA doesn’t care which candidate people support in an election, but the most recent Trump drawings went beyond simply showing support, Alcantara said.

“We take it as racist, discrimination propaganda,” Alcantara said.

Despite LSA’s distaste, students who show their Trump support through chalk don’t see it as racist.

Greg Shrack, a sophomore criminal justice major from Marion, Ohio, took part in Old Row’s “Chalkening” last semester, when some EKU students wrote “Trump 2016” around campus.

Shrack recently reposted his drawing from last year, which Old Row retweeted. The previously mentioned art was posted by @TreyMarcum1, and he did not reply in attempts to reach out to him.

“It’s mostly just a campaign thing,” Shrack said. “It’s not really serious or anything. It’s just kind of a joke, I guess. People do it all the time.”

Instead, Shrack equated the drawings to putting a campaign sign up in a yard.

“I see it as having fun and campaigning for a presidential candidate,” Shrack said. “I mean, it’d be the same way around if people started drawing ‘Hillary 2016’ on walls and stuff.”

However, Alcantara said the drawings are not a joke, and it offends a lot of people. He said he doesn’t understand why students would want to put the university in such a negative light, and that LSA has too much respect for the school to retaliate in a similar fashion.

“We couldn’t believe they were willing to put the school’s reputation that low,” Alcantara said.

Shrack said he does see why groups could take offense to pro-Trump art, and cited Trump’s racist comments and stigma as examples. However, he said he doesn’t think people should be offended by a name.

“I don’t think his name, his running, should be considered as an offense,” Shrack said of Trump.

Rather, Shrack said people ought to see Trump propaganda as having fun with a campaigning tool.

“I think that’s the biggest thing, people taking offense to it,” Shrack said. “Taking it a lot more dishearteningly. People [are] just doing it for fun, and then [others] thinking that it’s targeting people on campus.”

Alcantara said those who see the drawings as a joke need to learn more about what they’re promoting.

“Get educated before you throw a joke like that,” Alcantara said. “Get educated on what ‘build that wall’ really means.”