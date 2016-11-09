For months, Americans have been consumed by the 2016 Presidential election. Tuesday night, Eastern students gathered in Middle Powell for an election watch party to see it all come to a long-awaited conclusion.

Before the results were announced, many EKU students expressed frustration with the current two party system and the choice of candidates.

“Gary Johnson’s not winning so I’m not gonna be happy,” said Elias Raymundo, 18, a freshman psychology major from Stanford.

Daniel Cartier, 19, a freshman globalization major from Lexington, said he was hoping to see independent candidates win enough votes to increase the odds for third parties in the next election.

“I think it’s terrible that we have just this two party system gridlock,” Cartier said, “and there’s just no choice at all for other parties.”

Andrew Hamilton, 19, a freshman exploratory major from Finchville, said he felt that the lack of coverage for third parties made the election unfair.

“It’s just kind of weird how that out of all the candidates we had, we came down to these two,” Hamilton said. “It just kind of shows where has our nation gone.”

Other students expressed fears for what may lie ahead under a new president.

“It’s terrifying,” said Isabella Jones, 19, a freshman from Winchester studying criminal justice.

Allan Mattos, 20, a freshman wildlife management major from Brazil, said his perspective as an immigrant made him excited to see how the election turned out.

“I just hope Trump doesn’t win,” Mattos said, “because that will make my life difficult.”

Liz Hernandez, 20, a junior from Lexington majoring in police studies, said she has been bothered by the focus on Clinton’s emails rather than “Trump’s racist attitude.”

“I don’t care if Hillary wins,” Hernandez said. “I just don’t want Trump to win.”

Elizabeth Swift, 20, a junior from Lexington studying apparel design merchandising said she doubts that Trump wants to be president.

“He just wants to control people,” Swift said. “He doesn’t really care about the nation, and I feel like he’s going to cause a war or something.”

Jackie Morris, 18, a freshman education major from Stanford said she didn’t feel that either Clinton or Trump should be president.

“But I’d rather Clinton be president than Trump, because if he’s there, I don’t think anybody’s safe,” Morris said.

Hosted by Student Life, the watch party provided popcorn and broad election coverage with a big screen rotating between stations such as ABC and PBS plus smaller screens dedicated to CNN, FOX, WKYT and KET. Students who had their “I voted” stickers could enter a giveaway to win such prizes as an EKU sweatshirt, an election-themed movie basket or a Trump or Clinton costume.