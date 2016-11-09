The Faculty Senate met at 3:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 7, to clear up issues with a non-confidence vote against Richard Day, the faculty regent and clinical educator preparation professor. They also voted on which programs they believed should be cut from the budget after hearing from the Bratzke Center on the updates to their program.

The meeting began with the reading of the October meeting minutes. Day said he believed the non-confidence vote was given under improper circumstances. The non-confidence vote had 30 votes for yes, 18 for no and 13 abstentions. The issue came from those of the senate who chose to abstain from voting, as the senate must have a majority of the votes to decide a ruling.

It was later decided that the votes from those who chose to abstain would not be counted, and the vote will be recounted.

“At our October meeting, the faculty senate voted on resolution on non-confidence vote for faculty regent, which misstated the duties of the faculty regent under state laws and was based on other false claims, half truths and erroneous assumptions,” Day said.

Day requested the mention of the resolution in question be removed from the 2016 October minutes due to conflicts with state law. The chair of the board of faculty regents, Shirley O’Brien ruled the previous resolution was out of order.

Senator Deborah Givens, vice-chair and journalism professor, chose to appeal this ruling, which was seconded by Senator Matthew Irvin, anthropology, sociology and social work professor. Givens appealed the ruling so the resolution would stand in the October minutes.

This led to a vote on the appeal of the ruling of the chair. Day said he didn’t believe the chair had an alternative due to Robert’s rules, a guideline followed by the senate. However, Givens disagreed with Day’s statement.

“I’m sorry, but apparently we’re debating now,” Givens said. “I have read the resolution again and I have seen nothing in it that contradicts state law,” Givens said. “It’s opinion.”

Day said the non-confidence vote from October had been predicated on the assumption that the regent hadn’t acted in accordance with his position and that many things had been asserted about his job that were not apart of the faculty regent’s job.

“If you abstain, you essentially throw your vote away,” O’Brien said.

The decision to remove the non-confidence vote from the minutes was appealed, with 67 percent of the Senate voting for the appeal.

After this, the faculty continued with reviewing the minutes. Day said he wanted the Chair to place a note in the October minutes to reflect that the action was declared null.

It was decided that the minutes would not be approved and would not go online.

After the faculty moved forward from the minutes, Dean Gardner spoke on President Benson’s behalf, as Benson was not yet at the meeting.

“The learning management review has made great progress,” Gardner said.

Gardner said they had voted not to pilot a system in the spring because it would cause disruptions to the learning of students. Instead, a new system will be designed using a sandbox, which is where they can create their own system, Gardner said.

The cost of the systems will be talked about in an upcoming budget forum, Gardner said.

Gardner said they are trying to be as sensitive to the professors as they can be in regards to time.

Danny McFaddon took over to discuss performance based funding at EKU. Currently, there is $42 million held in performance funds and no new dollars have been given to post secondary education since 2008, McFaddon said.

All four year universities will all be in the same pool of funds, McFaddon said.

“The landscape for higher education in Kentucky has intrinsically changed,” McFaddon said. “It’s gonna put a lot of pressure on our institution. It’s gonna put a lot of pressure on our people.”

The faculty academic representative Shelia Pressley spoke next on the Bratzke Student Athlete Academic Success Center.

“When I look at the issues they are having at other institutions, they are very much the same to the issues we are facing here,” Pressley said.

Pressley said there are some campuses that are envious of what they do with their athletes because they hold them to fire.

Interim director Monika Banbel said this was the ninth consecutive semester with athletics holding higher than a 3.00 GPA on average.

It was after this that the Senate voted in favor or against the suspension of programs at EKU.

“We’re at that point where we have to take a stand,” O’Brien said.

Provost Jana Vice said that a few departments were already planning on their program being suspended. Vice said the world as they knew it of higher education collapsed in 2008.

“No one takes pleasure from these,” Vice said.

The faculty only voted in favor of three programs being cut, which were MBA Concentration in Integrated Communication, MBA Concentration in Accounting and Science for Engineering A.A.S.