October 28

Around 1:30 p.m., two resident assistants reported a resident threatened them while conducting rounds at a residence hall. The RAs reported the resident yelled crude things at them after they left her room and told her to quiet down.

October 30

A desk worker witnessed three male residents entering a residence hall, and all three appeared to be intoxicated. One vomited in the lobby restroom, then they went to the first floor bathroom. One resident refused treatment and transportation from Madison County Emergency Medical Services despite having the odor of an alcoholic beverage on him, displaying slurred speech and unsteadiness on his feet. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

November 1

A staff member reported a “Yield to Pedestrian” sign missing from Crabbe Street.

November 2

A small group of students were discovered huddled around a vehicle with empty beer cans on the ground. A clear glass marijuana smoking device was found on the floorboard behind the driver’s seat and appeared to have smoke cannabis wax on it. A resident, and owner of the vehicle, said the device didn’t belong to her and she didn’t know whose it was. Other forms of drug paraphernalia were discovered in the vehicle.

Around 7:15 p.m., a resident reported that she witnessed an unknown college-aged person walking into her room earlier in the day. The unknown person immediately ran out of the room. The resident said she and her roommate noticed items were missing from previous occasions. She contacted the RHC of her residence hall to change the lock on her door.