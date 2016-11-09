With budget cuts looming, Eastern has sought to identify academic programs—those producing the fewest number of graduates—that might be cut to save money. Last month, EKU’s Council on Academic Affairs, one of the committees making recommendations on what programs to suspend, whittled the list of 21 potential program cuts down to nine, which draw from programs for comparative humanities, theatre, two MBA lines, the religion minor and the science for engineering associates track.

The following are brief overviews of the programs recommended for potential cuts.

Comparative Humanities

The Comparative Humanities program at EKU is one of two—the other at the University of Louisville—offered by Kentucky’s state schools. The program focuses on subjects such as poetry, art, architecture, novels, music and spiritual belief systems, taking a multicultural approach in the search for meaning.

“The skills that our students get are the most important and most transferable skills: analysis, research, communication skills and understanding culture in an interrelated world,” said Erik Liddell, an assistant professor of humanities. “Students can tailor a degree to their own interests.”

Students who graduated from the program have gone on to careers in a variety of fields, including law, management, marketing, teaching, healthcare and others.

Understanding the arts and humanities is fundamental to fields of logic and reasoning, said China Hepburn, a paralegal who graduated from EKU in 2013.

“The environment today is one of people constantly wondering what in the world you can do with a humanities degree, and there is a lot of discouragement in favor of pursuing a more practical field of study,” Hepburn said. “Unless we are studying each other in an effort to understand each other, unless we’re reading each other’s thoughts and listening to each other’s songs and appreciating the cultural labor we all invest into society, our more ‘practical’ institutions of government—law, science, medicine, engineering and technology—are meaningless.”

The value of the program is a one of equity, cultivating well-rounded thinkers who find their vocations in a variety of fields, Liddell said.

“I think it’s a matter of social justice that this kind of program can be offered at a regional institution like EKU,” Liddell added. “Seventy five percent of undergraduates do not end up in a career in their major field, which is precisely why students need a broader education. Our students aren’t being trained for a job, they’re being trained for work.”

Edward North, 68, comparative humanities major from Richmond, said he sees the value in studying a wide-range of subjects. Over the past month, North has decorated the campus with posters asking EKU to spare the humanities program.

“Keep the Humanities Degree Program at Eastern Kentucky University,” the signs read. “We want a university, not a boot camp for corporate minions and cannon fodder.”

Stephanie Daria

Theatre

Alana Ghent, chair of the English and theatre department, said she is frustrated because the theatre program is growing but is still one of the programs targeted for potential cuts.

Of the 19 graduates this year, 14 of them already have jobs in their field over the summer, Ghent said.

The theatre program—whether through general education classes, electives or recreational activities—draws students from all of EKU’s colleges, Ghent said. The department also does outreach, offering workshops and other programs to the surrounding community and local high school students who may be interested in the arts.

Each year, the department puts on four, large-scale, main-stage productions, bringing in crowd numbers in the thousands. The university allocates about $21,000 per year for the four productions, and the department charges ticket prices at the door, $5 per show.

“We produce around $15,000 annually,” Ghent said. “That’s still costing us around $6,000 in change. The reason that the program is so expensive is because we have faculty doing the designs. If a faculty member is not teaching a class because they are directing a show, that’s expensive. It’s tricky. Productions don’t happen by themselves.”

Despite the program’s reach, it was targeted largely because its number of graduates has slowed.

“What’s being evaluated in the suspension is the number of graduates produced each year,” Ghent said. “There has to be at least ten graduates. We will have ten graduates this year. We haven’t had that in the past because it takes four years. It takes time.”

The Theatre Concentration in English B.A. and Theatre Teaching Concentration in English Teaching B.A. requires more than 45 credit hours in upper division course work before students can earn their degrees. If the program is cut, these classes would be offered for a limited time to allow students who’ve already declared their major time to complete their degree.

Students in the program take classes in every aspect of theatre production, as well as work on the department’s production. Students experience every aspect of putting on a production: make-up, costumes, directing, lighting, stagecraft, acting, etc.

The student-organized program Save KY Arts organized a 24-hour arts demonstration in the Ravine to support the Arts program.

Katie Hess

MBA Programs

Two of Eastern’s programs that could be lost are MBAs with a concentration in accounting and a concentration in integrated communication.

Both programs aim to prepare dynamic business men and women who are already in the business world and aspire to work in upper management jobs, said Thomas Erekson, dean of the college of business and technology. The classes are scheduled to make the life of their students, who are presumably already immersed in the business world, easier. This means courses are given as online or blended courses, as well as evening classes being provided, and none are given during the work day.

The MBA with a concentration in accounting option is made up of six core classes along with three accounting elective classes. Erekson explained that this program focuses on making working students who already have their undergraduate accounting degree primed with managerial skills so that can climb company ladders.

The MBA with a concentration in integrated communication has seven core classes and three electives ranging from marketing classes, public relations classes and corporate communications and technologies classes. Erekson explained that this program is the only integrated communications program in the United States.

To be accepted into either of these MBA programs, applying students must have already finished their undergraduate years of college, attained a bachelor’s degree, with at least a 2.5 GPA said, Erekson. The student must also have received at least a low B in all of the prerequisites for the MBA program which range from accounting classes to computer information systems classes, Erekson said.

Erekson said he understands how these programs might have been targeted: student enrollment is low. There are currently only 100 students active in the program and the programs don’t incorporate a lot of specialization courses, and, as a result, they don’t generate a steady income stream.

Nevertheless, Erekson said there is hope for these programs even with cuts looming. Both programs, he said, are being revamped to better fit the needs and demands of EKU students. In fact, the two programs are slated to be merged into one all-encompassing program, with one path to get the degree.

Destinee Ott

Religion

The Religion minor offers a variety of classes that examine both Western and non-Western religions.

“Religion is on the rise,” said Mike Austin, chair of the department of philosophy and religion. “It is important for people to learn how to talk about these issues without being scared or offensive, and to learn how to do away with stereotypes when they do.”

Understanding religious backgrounds helps people distinguish between what they read in newspaper headlines and what’s actually being practiced in the world’s religious communities, said Todd Gooch, philosophy and religion professor.

“Most people who live in the world practice some form of religion, and this influences their world view,” Gooch said. “It shapes their values and how they think about other people.”

The diversity of classes offered within the religion minor teaches students how to question what they think they know, Austin said. It teaches them verbal and written communication skills and how to argue well.

Austin said some of the courses offered in the religion minor satisfy diversity or humanities requirements, adding it was unclear how EKU was going to handle those courses in light of its efforts to cut costs.

Although the religion minor is more supplementary and not really directed for a specific career, Austin said a student with a minor in religion or ethics is more likely to be considered in a wide range of jobs.

Students studying homeland security, for instance, would do well to take a class in Islam to better understand the bigger picture of their field, Austin said. Or, students who think they might be interested in going to seminary have the chance to take a variety of classes about Christianity.

“There is more and more evidence that these minors cultivate interpersonal and communication skills,” Austin said. “Studies show that people with this background tend to advance more quickly.”

Gooch said he agreed the world is increasingly more multi-cultural. Through education, people can better understand one another.

“In an increasingly globalized and pluralistic world, religious studies go a very long way,” Gooch added.

Mary McGill

Science for Engineering

One of the nine programs recommended for cuts by EKU’s Council on Academic Affairs was the Science for Engineering A.A.S. The program is primarily geared toward preparing students for entrance into a bachelors program in engineering or a related field, but the program struggled to catch on.

“We advocated cutting it because we don’t have very many students interested in it,” said Anthony Blose, the chair of the department of physics and astronomy. “This is my fourth year here and fourth year as chair, and I never really saw the wisdom in the program.”

Blose said students are better off doing a “3-2”—attending EKU for three years and then transferring to another university to finish the student’s engineering degree. That way the student earns two bachelor’s degrees, one from Eastern in engineering physics and another from the second university in engineering.

“With science for engineering, they would go someplace else and get a bachelors and they would get an associate’s degree from us,” Blose said. “I didn’t see any real use for it, and we didn’t have that many people interested anyway.”

Unlike some of the other programs being considered for cuts on campus, Blose said the department isn’t really pushing back against it at all, and most feel the program had outlived its usefulness.

“If the powers that be are looking to decrease the total number of programs that we offer, that’s one that could go,” Blose said.

Taylor Cusick