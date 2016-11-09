In just 15 short months the empty lot that was formerly Case Hall will be home to the new $32 million dining hall.

The new dining hall is scheduled to open before the Spring 2018 semester and will be similar to the current dining of the Powell Building, said Paul Gannoe, associate vice president of facilities services and capital planning. The new dining hall is 62,300 square feet and designed to have three floors.

The first floor will open to the fountain court and have retail dining such as Twisted Taco, Chik-Fil-A, Subway and Panda Express. According to the construction renderings, the first floor will have 500 interior seats and a 24 hour lobby.

The second floor of the new dining hall is similar to the layout of the upstairs of the Powell Building. The Fresh Food Company is offering several stations such as international, vegan, Mediterranean, sauté and a bakery and grill. It is setup for 800 interior seats and 96 exterior seats.

The third floor is designed for VIP dining with 80 interior seats, and six offices that will be open to campus use.

“The new dining hall will be better because it will have so much more natural lighting and well, it’s all brand new,” Gannoe said. “It will be similar to the food service now with Fresh Food Company and different stations.”

Bob Wainscott, junior sociology major, said he is looking forward to having a Panda Express.

“The food in the cafeteria part would have to improve dramatically before I started eating in there again,” Wainscott said.

On the other hand, Will Sallee, junior sports management major, said he was angry when he learned that the new dining facility would contain the same food choices.

“I would like to see restaurants such as a Moe’s or Wendy’s on campus,” Sallee said. “Also, a space for students to hang out and actually want to come to. I would be freaking pissed if they were the same. But that is EKU for you.”

As soon as the building is complete, Gannoe said the current Powell Building will undergo renovations to accommodate for more meeting spaces and student centered functions on the second and third floors. The first floor of Powell will still have some retail dining.