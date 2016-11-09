Audience members can enjoy Elf: The Musical at 6 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 13, at the EKU Center for the Arts.

Based on the Will Ferrell movie of the same name, the story centers around Buddy, an orphan that accidentally stowed away in Santa’s bag one night and came with him to the North Pole. Having lived his whole life as an elf, Buddy goes to New York City to discover who his biological father is, help people understand the true meaning of Christmas, and find out that if he’s not an elf, what is he?

Tickets are on sale now at the Center for the Arts, ranging from $49 to $79. EKU students can purchase tickets for $15.

Adam Tompkins