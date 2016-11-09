Students at Eastern don’t realize how easy it is to create their own organizations on campus. With the click of a mouse and following an online step-by-step guide on OrgSync, students can create a club for anything.

There are currently 230 Registered Student Organizations (RSOs) on campus. Some organizations include fraternities or sororities, department clubs, honors organizations and interest or activity clubs. Many organizations are created by students who all have a common interest.

RSOs include groups of six or more students who are currently enrolled at EKU that meet for a common purpose and have a constitution outlining the proposed organization’s bylaws.

According to the Student Organization Classification Policy, there are three different types of RSOs. These include Sponsored Student Organizations (SSOs), Voluntary-Affiliated Student Organizations (VSO) and Non-Affiliated Student Organizations (NSO). Before submitting a request, an RSO needs to classify a certain status.

SSOs are closely affiliated with the university and have the highest level of university support. SSOs, in exchange, have to abide by legal compliance, financial responsibility and university standards.

VSOs are limited to their access to university benefits and uphold only some accountability with the university. VSOs are affiliated but not agents of the university.

NSOs have no support or benefits from the university. NSOs aren’t affiliated with the school and are neither agent. To the university, these organizations are seen as separate.

Once an organizations’ founder submits the request for their RSO online, a risk management committee who can reply with the response of approved, pending or denied reviews the idea 24 hours after the committee has assembled.

If approved, the committee will notify the founder with further instructions on how to proceed with OrgSync and RSO technicalities via email. Once a RSO is activated, members can then take part in an orientation to be able to learn about privileges and leadership development opportunities.

Cynder’s Inn is an example of a RSO dedicated to games, members’ love of geek culture, card games, anime, live action role-playing (LARPing), board games and nerd fandom. Members often gather in Downstairs Powell to banter about different games throughout the day. The group has been registered for over four years.

Nestled in the far right back corner of Downstairs Powell is gaming head of Cynder’s Inn, Kirkland Rieck who can often be spotted sporting a rainbow squid hat around campus.

“The charts say we have way more than 70 members, but a lot of them we don’t see at meetings,” Rieck said. “I would say there are about 70 active members though. We are a pretty relaxed group and we are all friends. We only stress meeting start times and LARPing is really big too.”

Nearly 20 students meet at the Ravine on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. to participate in live action role-play or LARPing. Members come prepared for battle geared up with armor, cloaks and handmade swords ranging from a foot to 12 feet long in size.

Rieck said collectively the group enjoys playing Dungeons and Dragons and Pathfinder. He also said a lot of members like to participate in LARPing, which is what a majority of Cynder’s Inn meetings consist of.

“The LARPing started about a year ago, and I don’t think any of us expected it to get as big as it has,” Rieck said.

LARPing leader, Caleb Burns said nearly all of the groups’ weaponry is made with regular household items such as PVC pipe and socks. Members tend to stay in the Ravine until sundown, then retreat indoors to play more games in DSP or Tech Commons.

For more information about creating a RSO, students can visit the Student Life Services in Middle Powell or follow the instructions through the EKU website.