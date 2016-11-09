The American Sign Language Association at Eastern hosts Silent Coffee every month on the second and fourth Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.

The next meeting is Nov. 10, at Purdy’s Coffee Shop on Main Street. Signers of all levels in ASL are encouraged to attend and develop their skills.

Silent Coffee is a free event and is open to both students taking ASL classes or anyone with any skill level in sign. This event may count toward outside class activity for students in beginning ASL classes or homework specifications, depending on the professor.

Bryan Bowen, an ASL Specialist III instructor, organizes this event to support the mission of the American Sign Language and Interpreter Education (ASLIE) department by increasing the understanding, respect and equality of deaf, deaf-blind and hard of hearing people.

Silent Coffee is not always guaranteed to happen, but for more information on the event or cancelations, contact Bryan Bowen at bryan.bowen@eku.edu.

Austin McClanahan