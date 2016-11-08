Alpha Tau Omega’s first annual Taulloween was filled with spooky decorations, vibrant costumes and laughter from 6 to 9 p.m., Oct. 27, in Keen Johnson to raise money for Hope’s Wings Domestic Violence Shelter. Earlier in the week, ATO held a change war with jars for individual Greek organizations and one for the campus community. The money raised in the change war was also donated to Hope’s Wings. Early ticket sales were sold for $3 or $5 at the door. Members of ATO visited the elementary, middle and high schools in Madison County and invited the Richmond community to the festival. “Taulloween has allowed us to come together as a brotherhood,” said Caleb Dunn, senior history major and Alpha Tau Omega president. “Especially in knowing that we are helping women and children.” The event was open to students as well as the public to create a fun and family friendly environment. Over 400 people were in attendance, making the event a success. “It’s great seeing everything come together,” said Christian Pope, senior sports management major and Alpha Tau Omega philanthropy chair. Students had the chance to win several raffle prizes and game stations were set up, including a scary mini golf competition, pumpkin dart throw, a toilet paper mummy wrapping race and an unlimited amount of popcorn and caramel apples. “ATO has done a great job with this event,” said McKenzie Pruitt, sophomore nursing major and Alpha Omicron Pi member. “Especially with their effort in getting Greek participation.” Taulloween raised over $5,000 for Hope’s Wings and ATO hopes to make it an annual event for the community in years to come.