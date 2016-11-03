The office of Military and Veterans Affairs will host a National Roll Call Reading of Names as part of the 2016 Veterans Day Ceremony Friday, Nov. 11 in Powell Plaza.

The roll call will be from 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., where volunteers will read out the names of fallen service men and women. Each reader is assigned a 15-minute period with 240 names to read. The Veterans Day ceremony will follow immediately after.

To volunteer for a time slot to read names, visit http://va.eku.edu/roll-call-volunteers-eku.

Dan Klapheke