SGA will sponsor Mic Check at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10, in Underground Powell. Hosted by rapper Yung Racks, Mic Check is a student organized event that allows EKU students the opportunity to express themselves on campus.

Yung Racks, 22, a music marketing major from Louisville, said the main goal of the event series has been to create a platform for students to show off any of their talents in a relaxed environment.

Mic Check is a free and open event. Students interested in performing are encouraged to come early, as no sign up is required until the beginning of the event.

Roman Fawns