The Latino community in Kentucky is rapidly growing—the second fastest growth of any state from 2007 to 2014, according to the Pew Research Center—and a group of Eastern students are volunteering time and energy to build connections within Richmond’s Latino community through a free community service program.

Actividades Bilingües was created in 2011 through the collaborative efforts of Abbey Poffenberger, Spanish professor and chair of the department of languages, cultures and humanities; Socorro Zaragoza, associate professor of Spanish; Liliana Gomez de Coss, Latino recruitment and retention specialist; and Ari Fritz from the Madison County Public Library. The group meets every semester at the library once or twice a week to sit down with members of the Latino community to communicate and learn from each other.

The program was inspired by similar efforts in Fayette County that provide an informal setting for library patrons and the greater community to practice language skills.

“The purpose was to provide students with the opportunity to build bridges between the campus and the Latino community,” Poffenberger said.

The program provides a variety of services for the Latino community, as each participant has a unique background. Although most do come to learn or improve their English, everyone has different needs. Common requests include learning how to talk to a manager, sending an email, using a computer or making a doctor’s appointment.

The volunteers also provide information about college readiness and provide bilingual assistance about the college application process for high school students and their families. Many of the volunteers are also members of the EKU Latino Student Association, so they often become mentors for the Latino youth of the community.

Noe Aguazul, 21, a senior from Florence and Hidalgo, Mexico, double majoring in Spanish and fire protection and safety engineering, has participated in the program since his freshman year and is now the program leader. When the program underwent a leadership change during the Fall 2015 semester, Aguazul said he was encouraged to take leadership due to his long-term participation in and familiarity with the program.

Juggling an already tight schedule, Aguazul said leading the program has been quite a commitment, particularly last semester, but remembering the purpose of the program keeps him motivated to stay involved.

“This is for the community,” Aguazul said. “I want to help them.”

The program has significantly affected both the students and the participants in a mutually-beneficial way, Aquazul said. For example, last semester, the program helped a husband and wife pass their citizenship tests after three unsuccessful attempts.

Parents also appreciate the opportunity to focus on learning while student volunteers take care of their children. This childcare includes arts and crafts activities and help with homework.

Aguazul said EKU students who participate are often shy and uncertain of their Spanish-speaking abilities at first, but they soon gain confidence by interacting with the Latino community in games and other activities.

“They feel like they are at home,” Aguazul said. “Like they’re wanted.”

Poffenberger said students frequently comment on how rewarding the experience is for them, and their desire to help has led to a positive reaction from members of the Latino community who say they want to learn more because the students actually want to teach them.

“Every adult says they like the volunteers because they are really enthusiastic,” Aguazul said.

Spanish professors also report a noticeable increase in students’ language skills and vocabulary after they participate in the program.

“We’re seeing that students who volunteer at the library are gaining concrete linguistic and cultural competency that they can transfer to the workplace,” Poffenberger said.

Many students have gotten job offers based upon their volunteer experience with the Latino community.

Aguazul said he is proud of the place that the program has created for EKU in the Latino community because it gives Latinos the chance to both share their culture and ask for help, an opportunity that simply did not exist in Richmond four to five years ago.