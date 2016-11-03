I’ve never been a big fan of multiplayer games, except for Smash Bros., and so I didn’t really pay much attention to Blizzard’s first go at a first person shooter, Overwatch when it came out. It looked like another version of Valve’s Team Fortress 2, and I’m not very good at that game. I can play the Heavy and Sniper characters fine, but everyone else is better than me, and the players bullying me didn’t help anything.

I saw the trailers, I saw the gameplay, and I heard my friends talking about it until finally my curiosity got the better of me. I bought the base game, no special features or anything, for $40. I went to the Game Cave, fired it up, and prepared for the worst.

This game completely blew me away. I was able to pick it up rather easily and complete some AI and Player matches with some good scores. I’m still not that great at it, but I’ve gotten a few “Play of the Games” to my credit, so I must be doing something right.

I think what Overwatch has over TF2 is that there are more play styles for people to experiment with. TF2 has 9 characters, each with their own gimmick (Pyro, Sniper, Medic, etc.) and that’s it. If you’re not good at that character, then that’s all she wrote. In Overwatch, there’s different options for people to try. Reaper and Roadhog both use shotguns, but they play differently, so people can find something that suits them.

I love playing as Tracer and Reaper for dishing out the pain, Mei for confounding everyone with her ice-based attacks (and plethora of ice puns), Mercy when I’m the designated healer, and Roadhog is my main character, using his chain to bring people closer to me for a good shot. In addition, he can heal himself if need be. This game offers more options than TF2, and I’ll admit it has me hooked.