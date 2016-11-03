In the past year at EKU, students have faced rising student fees, collapsing pedways, parking havoc, continuous construction and department cuts that have left many people at the end of their ropes.

Last week it was announced that all students taking at least nine credit hours will be required to purchase a mandatory meal plan. People like me who don’t live on campus, or even in Richmond, will be required to have the bare minimum meal plan.

Several department cuts, a $150 student fee added last fall and now a mandatory meal plan of all things. It’s like my tuition dollars just aren’t enough and never will be.

Personally, this is just the icing on the cake. It seems as if the university is having an outpour of innovative ways to make students pay more every year.

Since the new minimum mandatory meal plan does not affect everyone some aren’t worried.

However, a handful of EKU graduates and upperclassman are very upset about the new rules. Lauren Stapleton, who graduated in 2015, said the meal plan is “absolutely unacceptable,” especially for students who don’t require housing on campus.

Stan Tackett is a 2014 comparative humanities graduate who is against the mandatory meal plan as well.

“I think it’s unfair commuters are required to have a meal plan,” Tackett said.

The current minimum meal plan for commuters is a declining balance (FLEX) of $300. Residential freshmen are required to purchase a five-day all access meal plan with a $300 declining balance.

Nearly 14,300 undergraduate students were enrolled at EKU in 2015. If each student purchased the minimum required meal plan that would bring in almost $4,300,000.

According to the ColonelOne Card webpage, unused upperclassman flex dollars are set to expire if not used by the end of the semester.

EKU spokeswoman Kristi Middleton said commuters with unused flex dollars are able to get a refund upon request.

All in all, I feel that I am not seen as an individual student, but a dollar sign to the university and a way to pay for the campus upgrades. It seems no one really cares about what students actually want or need, but renovating an entire university to bring in more students. Ergo, dollar signs.