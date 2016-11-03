EKU Appalachian Studies and EKU Libraries will host Live at Your Library with Kentucky Poet Laureate George Ella Lyon from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9, in the Main Library Grand Reading room. The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be available.

Lyon is an author of children’s, teen and adult books with an emphasis on poetry. She is the winner of the 2010 Schneider Family Book Award, the Cooperative Children’s Book Center Choices 2012 award and the Appalachian Book of the Year Award.

Poetry of Witness includes poems and a song written in response to the current collective moment.

For more information, contact Krista Rhodus, director of library advancement, at krista.rhodus@eku.edu.

Kayla Donovan