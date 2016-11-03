The National Alliance for Mental Illness at EKU (NAMI) organized a Walk for Hope Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the Ravine to raise awareness about suicide prevention. The event also honored those who have been lost to suicide, celebrated survivors and shined a light on the topic of suicide.

“I think this type of event is good to bring to a college campus and get people involved,” said Jasmine Wilson, graduate student at the University of Kentucky and former vice president of NAMI at EKU.

Faculty advisor for NAMI at EKU, Melinda Moore said more than 43,000 commit suicide every year, including over 700 Kentuckians. Luminaries were setup at the event to represent the 700 Kentuckians.

Mark Cain, who lost his son to suicide in 2009, founded the Lexington nonprofit suicide prevention organization Shelby’s Way and was the main guest speaker at Walk for Hope. Other guest speakers included a professor in the psychology department, Dustin Wygant, and first-year clinical psychology doctoral student Amelia Chase.

About 50 people showed up to the event, which was followed by a walk around the Ravine. Those who attended could pay $20 for a T-shirt and food was provided by local businesses, as well as a luminary.

Kristen Gibson, vice president of NAMI at EKU, said suicide is something that a lot of people still don’t understand.

“Suicide is a really important topic that affects a lot more people than we realize,” Gibson said.