Four men were arrested after police responded to a break-in at Grand Campus around 3 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.

Dashawn Moncrease, 22; Shyheim Lee, 22; Darious Bryant, 21; and Zachary Beaton, 23, were charged with burglary in the first degree. Lee and Moncrease were also charged with additional crimes, according to the Madison County Detention Center website. None of the men are EKU students.

Lee was also charged with criminal mischief in the third degree, which is defined in Kentucky as “intentionally defacing or damaging any property to knowingly endanger someone or someone’s property,” and Moncrease was additionally charged with public intoxication, wanton endangerment in the first degree, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and receiving stolen property (firearm).

Moncrease was previously arrested for speeding in excess of 100 mph, operating on a suspended license and open container, according to the Franklin County Police Department.

At the time of his arrest in Franklin County, a search of his vehicle also revealed about 1/2 ounce of cocaine and a loaded 9mm pistol.

As of Nov. 1, the incident at Grand Campus is still an ongoing investigation. EKU Police declined to comment.

At 2:40 a.m., Oct. 30, EKU Public Safety Alerts issued a Secure in Place alert, notifying EKU students to hide and take cover due to a dangerous situation on campus.

At 2:54 a.m., another alert was sent out, which said, “an individual attempted to break into an apartment. The suspect stated they had a firearm, threatened to shoot the door then left the area.” The alert also said that at the time there was no description of the suspect or which direction the subject had travelled.

At 3:17 a.m., a final alert was sent out that said the suspect had been detained.

According to the Madison County Detention website, the arresting officers were Sgt. Marcus Johnson and Ptl. Sam Mullins.

The four men arrested were booked and cited by EKU Police between 7 and 8 a.m.