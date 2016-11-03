Romance can be two people falling in love. However, it can also be a story of redemption, and an EKU English professor aims to redefine “happily ever after” in a new novel about overcoming obstacles.

Author of To Kiss a Thief, Susan Kroeg, also known as Susanna Craig said she has had a passion for writing ever since she could read, and has dreamed of being a writer since she was a child. Her passion for telling stories began in elementary school and later led to her love for romance novels as a teenager. As she began her scholarly work, she focused on earlier time periods and found her voice as a historical romance writer.

“I can hardly remember a time when I wasn’t reading,” Kroeg said. “I remember feeling this real desire to play with words and admiring how a good writer could make people and places come alive.”

Kroeg’s novel is about two characters who are in an arranged marriage. Shortly after they wed, the woman is accused of stealing a family heirloom and runs away to a small village to escape her fate.

“This story in particular is a second chance story,” Kroeg said. “So, it’s this idea that just because we make mistakes and something in your past didn’t go the way you wanted it to, that you could still have that opportunity for things to work out.”

The idea for the book was inspired by some of Kroeg’s favorite books and authors, but the opening scene came to her entirely by surprise.

“The opening scene just kind of popped into my head,” Kroeg said. “People talk about J.K. Rowling and Harry Potter coming to her on the train, but the opening scene popped into my head one day and I thought, ‘Can I write a story on this?’”

Based on her studies of Britain in the late 18th and early 19th-century, as well as her interest in historical romance, the love story scandal unfolds in Georgian England. The setting of an older time period presents a more adventurous plot for a runaway escape than if it was set in modern day, Kroeg said.

“People were physically less mobile in a lot of ways,” Kroeg said. “But at the same time, if you could find a way to get from one place to another, it was easier to escape whatever or whoever you had been before because there wasn’t that sort of web of connections between places and across continents.”

The book is the first of three in The Runaway Desires series. The other two books, To Tempt an Heiress and To Seduce a Stranger, are expected to be released in December 2016 and April 2017. The series is a combination of stories based on characters that attempt to run away from their problems, but come back to confront the problems they initially tried to escape.

“What I like most about this genre is it affirms the idea that you can overcome things and have success and be happy despite your past,” Kroeg said.

Kroeg said she vividly remembers feeling queasy the night before she got the call that her stories would be published.

“It is every bit of exciting as you think it would be,” Kroeg said. “And the first time you see your book and you see your name, or my pen name at least, that is really thrilling but also nerve wrecking because you are sending your baby out into the world and inviting people to critique it.”

Despite the anticipation of reader reactions, the community of authors in the romance genre welcomed Kroeg and eased the transition into being a newly published author.

“It’s just an incredibly supportive community of writers,” Kroeg said. “In other areas of literary fiction, there is more-so a competitive aspect, so this has been a sense of joining a community of other writers who want you to succeed, and it’s been a wonderful surprise.”