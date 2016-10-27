Eastern’s annual talent show, Eastern’s Got Talent, occurred Thursday night in Brock Auditorium.

The introduction for the event was performed by Rachel Martin, the Resident Hall Association programming chair. The show consisted of 10 separate performances followed by a winner’s ceremony. After Martin welcomed the audience, Angel Spurlock took the stage for a performance of the song Theatre by Icon For Hire. She received a hearty applause from the audience.

Lexi Wilson performed an original composition of her own entitled Somewhere. Based on the lyrical content of the song, it was about love and dreams. She played piano and sang the track, earning herself a warm response from the audience.

Following Wilson was Aaron Lewis who performed what the audience was told would be “a mash up of talents.” Lewis entered, spinning a bo staff, as if he were going to do a martial arts routine. He then dropped the staff and revealed to the audience that he was kidding—he was actually going to play piano and sing for them. After taking his seat and beginning to play masterfully, a female audience member let out a loud peal. Aaron continued on to perform a mash up of popular piano ballads, including Carry On My Wayward Son by Kansas. He received one of the loudest reactions of the night.

Joseph Meade pleased the crowd with some Frank Sinatra, performing a rendition of My Way. This earned him a warm reaction. He was followed by McKenna Cain who performed an impressive vocal rendition of Chandelier by Sia. As with all previous performers, the crowd cheered in approval.

After the intermission, the show resumed with a hip-hop like performance from the acoustic trio of Alex, MJ, and Noah.

The duo of Aaron Smith and Noah Shartzer sang covers of Mr. Brightside by the Killers and Sugar We’re Going Down by Fall Out Boy.

The final act was of Katelyn and Samantha Daughtery who sang Hallelujah, written by Leonard Cohen and later brought to fame by the late Jeff Buckley. Their voices complemented each other near perfectly and the audience burst into applause multiple times during high points in their performance.

The first place winners were Katelyn and Samantha Daughtery. Markeen Shultz took home second place, and McKeena Cain won third place. All winners received gift cards to Amazon.com, and the first place winners received a trophy.

Judges of the show included Laurie Carter, executive vice president and university council, Shanda Sutherland, assistant professor of nursing, Andrew Putnman, an assistant professor and EKU band director and Abbigail Coffman, RHA president.