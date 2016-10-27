University officials plan to include time capsules in many of the new buildings on campus—and they’re hoping students will help decide what to put in them.

As of now, officials plan to include a time capsule—a sealed metal box the size of two shoe boxes—in both the new Martin Hall and New Hall B. The capsules will be filled by Nov. 15, and officials are asking for suggestions by Oct. 31.

Students interested in suggesting ideas can use an OrgSync form to submit their suggestions.

Last year, workers discovered a time capsule that had been placed in the old Martin Hall, and it was opened during a ceremony in Powell. The box, however, mostly contained official documents chronicling the President Robert Martin era, providing little in the way of what life was like on campus at the time.

So officials want to go the other route with these time capsules, said Collin Potter, Student Government Association (SGA) president.

“We want to get a good picture of the college experience,” Potter said.

He said just about anything could be included, as long as it’s “appropriate.”

So far, the new Martin Hall time capsule has a few items already slated to go inside, including a men’s tie, showcasing the design work of Apparel Design and Merchandising students, and a brick from the old Martin Hall, Potter said.

In addition, the university is taking steps to ensure that these time capsules aren’t forgotten and possibly lost for future generations. The capsules are being registered with the International Time Capsule Society, which maintains records so capsules aren’t overlooked.

That almost happened with the old Martin Hall capsule, which was stumbled upon during the demolition process, Potter said.

Potter said anyone is welcome to submit ideas about what to include in the capsules.

“The more ideas we can get, the better,” Potter said. “The time capsules are meant to represent a snapshot of EKU, and that means a variety of different items.”

Other than what they receive from suggestions, the items that so far are earmarked to be included in the time capsules include:

Copies of The Eastern Progres s

Copies of The Richmond Register

A course catalogue

An EKU20 hat that was given out during the Big E Welcome

EKU 2020 pins handed out at Convocation

Photos and stories from the pedway accident earlier this semester

Letters from President Benson

A campus map

Planners/Calendars created by Student Alumni Association

A list of student organizations on campus

An “E” pin (those worn by faculty and staff)

To submit a suggestion for what to include in the new time capsules, use the OrgSync form found at: http://orgsync.com/14280/forms/224077.

If you don’t have access to OrgSync, you may submit suggestions by email and send to: collin.potter@eku.edu.

The deadline for submissions is October 31.