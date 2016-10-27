Campus Recreation is hosting a Zips and Zombies event from 7:30 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Challenge Course located behind the Stratton building.

Students will be able to ride a zip line and hike a haunted trail. Booths for EKU’s Health Promotions will be set up and will have information on how students can have a safe and fun Halloween weekend. Free kettle corn and hot chocolate will be provided.

The event is free and students are encouraged to dress up as long as they wear closed-toed shoes and do not have items hanging from them. Students can park in the Perkins lot and walk to the Challenge Course. No prior registration is required. For more information, contact Hannah Driver at hannah.driver@eku.edu.

Kristin Carrico