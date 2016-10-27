Homecoming Queen and King Michelle Goda and Curtis Conrad posed for photographs after being crowned Saturday, Oct. 22

Eastern kicked off its 50th homecoming celebration with the homecoming parade 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 22 which began in the Alumni Coliseum parking lot.

Richmond residents, EKU alumni and students lined Lancaster Avenue and Main Street to watch the parade.

EKU ROTC marched in formation leading the parade downtown with EKU Marching Colonels following behind. Other organizations who joined the parade were: various sorority and fraternity floats created to match the “Golden Opportunities” homecoming theme, the homecoming king and queen nominees, EKU programs and Richmond businesses—including a limo service.

Those in attendance cheered on people walking in the parade and caught candy and apparel being tossed from floats.

“It was really fun with everyone on the sides cheering for us,” Hannah Livesey, a freshman and member of EKU Dance Team said. Livesey marched alongside other dance team members in the parade.

After the parade, floats and other participants returned to Alumni Coliseum. Sorority and fraternity floats were judge by members of Student Life.

Float winners are: first place, Kappa Delta Tau and Association of Fire Science Technicians, second place, Alpha Gamma Delta and Beta Theta Pi and third place, Alpha Omicron Pi, Alpha Tau Omega and Sigma Nu.