The Adventure Programs and Campus Rec are hosting a camping and canoeing trip to Laurel Lake in the Daniel Boone National Forest Nov. 5 and 6. The trip costs $40 and includes all gear, travel expenses and food.

The maximum capacity of this trip is 10 participants. Students can register and pay the $40 fee at the front desk of the Fitness and Wellness Center. An email will be sent out to all participants with a day and time for a pre-trip meeting. Registration ends Nov. 2.

For more information, contact Maria Lanham at maria_lanham8@mymail.eku.edu.

Hannah Daunt