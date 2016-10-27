Homecoming 5K participants gathered Saturday morning, Oct. 22 in the parking lot of Model Laboratory School for the 39th Annual EKU Homecoming 5K Race.

During this year’s Homecoming 5K, participants not only led the homecoming parade but also had the opportunity to race with President Michael Benson and Executive Vice President Laurie Carter. This was a unique opportunity, because several long-term faculty members said they believe Benson is the first EKU president to ever participate in the Homecoming 5K. Head Track Coach Rick Erdmann has participated in the 5K several times himself and said that he is not aware of another president running in the race.

Before the race, Benson said he was optimistic as he prepared to take off.

“I’m feeling good,” Benson said. “Ready to go.”

Benson raced with his 17-year-old son Samuel, who came to campus from Utah for homecoming weekend. Benson noted that his best time for a 5K was 16:55 when he was Samuel’s age.

“I’m not gonna get close to that today,” Benson said. “We’ll hope for a sub-29.”

As race time drew near, the embers of EKos, EKU’s mixed vocal ensemble, sang the national anthem. Immediately after, the race began with the sound of a bullhorn. Benson and Carter were accompanied with oversized cutouts of their faces to help bystanders identify their locations along the course.

“You’re the only one you have to defeat,” Coach John Revere, life skills coach in the retention and graduation department, said over the megaphone as the participants set off down Lancaster Avenue.

The course followed Lancaster Avenue to Main Street and led to Roy and Sue Kidd Way. The finish line lay inside the Roy Kidd Stadium on the field at the 50-yard line.

Revere stood at the finish line encouraging each participant to “come on home” as songs such as Don’t Stop Believin’ and Party in the USA played over the loudspeaker. Water, granola bars and bananas awaited the racers for refreshment.

The overall winner of the race was Shinya Akimoto, 19, a study abroad student from Japan who has only lived at EKU for one month. His winning time was 19:00.9.

Connor Radcliffe, 9, son of university photographer Chris Radcliffe, finished first in the “Male 10 and Under” age group with a time of 25:02.0. Radcliffe’s first race was in September.

“He really enjoyed it, so now he wants to do it all the time,” Radcliffe’s mother, Natalie Radcliffe said.

President Benson beat his sub-29 goal, finishing at 27:03.05.

“I think it was a brilliant idea to finish on the 50-yard line, because to be in the stadium on a game day is a lot of fun,” Benson said at the end of the race. “All I hope is that I finished in the top three of my age division.”

Race results indicate that Benson actually was the first place finisher in the “Male 50 to 54” age group.

This was the first 5K for several participants, leaving them with an understandably triumphant feeling.

Richmond resident Jay Ivey walked with his 6-year-old French bulldog Ralph.

“It feels good,” Ivey said. “I was hoping for 15 minute miles and I did 44 minutes and 45 seconds. It’s good to beat your goal.”

Stephanie Snyder, 19, a freshman athletic training major from Lexington, said she felt really good after finishing the race.

“It was my first 5K,” Snyder said, “so I was really excited.”

Although a former runner, Executive Vice President Carter said she never completed a 5K before.

“It was wonderful,” Carter said. “It was a great day. Beautiful route.”

In total, 301 people participated in the race, said Justin Raymer, assistant director of competitive sports and clubs for campus recreation. A pdf of complete results is linked at campusrec.eku.edu/eku-homecoming-5k-2016.