Basketball is back in the Bluegrass, as both the Colonels and Lady Colonels rang in the season with their annual Hoopfest on October 19.

Coming off an 18-12 season, the Lady Colonels are looking to put together another solid campaign for the OVC Championship. The Lady Colonels are led by eight seniors, including preseason OVC Co-Player of the Year Jalen O’Bannon, making them one of the deepest teams in the OVC.

They shot 41.8 % percent from the field, and 32.3% from the three point range during the previous season, and the team will need a contribution from the bench if they look to make any noise come March and February.

After a solid 2015-16 year, and a solid showing at Hoopfest, the Lady Colonels certainly have the talent to be a 20-win team and make a post-season run.

Don’t be surprised if you see them contending for the title in March.

The Lady Colonels open their season with an Exhibition on November 5 against Young Harris at 7 p.m. at home.

The men’s team comes into the 2016-17 with a lot of expectations. This is Coach McHale’s second year at the helm, and he will look to get the Colonels back to their winning ways with a group of new players.

Coming off of a disappointing season (15-16, 6-10 OVC), the Colonels return only two starters in senior Isaac McGlone (4.6 PPG) and sophomore Nick Mayo. Mayo was 2015-16 OVC Freshman of the year and is looking to add onto what was a fantastic rookie year, averaging 14.5 PPG, 4.9 RPG, and shot 60% from the field.

The ’16-’17 Colonels will be a much younger team, and they lose the majority of their scoring from last season, but the maroon-white scrimmage previewed a talent that could lead them to be a dark horse in the OVC.

Senior Jaylen Babb-Harrison, junior transfers Zach Charles and Jackson Davis will prove to be difference makers for the Colonels.

“We did a lot of good things last year, we’re going to do a lot of great things this year.” Coach McHale said.

The men open their season with an exhibition on November 6 at 2 PM against Georgetown College at home.