Chi Omega members, alongside members of other Greek organizations, danced for as long as possible from 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 7 in the Weaver gym to raise money for the Make-A-Wish foundation.

This was the second annual Dance for Wishes event hosted by Chi Omega. The event was open to the public and those who wished to participate were charged $3 per person.

“I really like Dance for Wishes,” Mae Knox, sophomore history and anthropology major and member of Chi Omega, said. “It brings the community together to help a good cause.”

Dance for Wishes was more than just a dance marathon. There was also a silent auction, raffle, t-shirt sale, drinks and baked goods for sale, photo booth, corn hole and a ring toss.

“When they invited our fraternity this year, I was thrilled,” said Tyler Napier, sophomore business management major and member of Alpha Phi Omega. “The event is definitely one I will keep coming to in the future.”

Zeta Phi Beta, another sorority organizations, attended and performed their national stroll called “Pat Pat” which had the crowd on their feet.

The EKU Dance Team and EKU Dance Theatre also performed at the event.

“As my first time attending, I’m having a great time dancing with my fraternity brothers,” said avCarter Waugh, member of Alpha Tau Omega. “It feels great helping the philanthropy Dance for Wishes.”

At the end of the night, Chi Omega raised over $27,000 for the Make-A-Wish foundation